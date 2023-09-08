Cream of the Crop
Burn ban put in place in Rockingham County

Under the ban, all outdoor burning activities, except grilling, are prohibited.
Chief Holloway give gives details about the limitations and expiration of the burn ban.
Chief Holloway give gives details about the limitations and expiration of the burn ban.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office has initiated a burn ban due to the drought conditions throughout the area.

The ban takes effect after receiving limited rain across the Valley for several weeks. The drought has increased the chance of widespread fires or wildfires.

Under the ban, all outdoor burning activities, except grilling, are prohibited.

Rockingham Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway said there is no word on when the burn ban will be lifted.

“Once we get some significant rain, we will lift the ban and go back to normal functions, but I can’t tell you how soon that will be. It’s all up to when we can get some weather and some rain in our area,” Holloway said.

Chief Holloway said, in addition to the burn ban, the Fire Marshall’s office declared a local emergency for a disaster of a drought area.

“We’re really worried about the water table. We’re trying to conserve water - not flowing a bunch of areas. If we have a significant water leak or something, it could be detrimental to our system so we’re really just trying to conserve water,” Holloway said.

The Fire Marshall office asked that you limit your water use for non-essential purposes.

