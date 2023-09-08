Drought impacts Valley farmers’ finances

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Farmers across the Valley are dealing with the consequences as a drought plagues the Shenandoah Valley.

Farmers in the Shenandoah Valley are taking financial hits from weak harvests, thin cattle and unprepared expenses from the drought. Farmers are selling cattle earlier, and some are importing water to their farm every day because of dried wells.

Bradley Dunsmore is a farmer in Weyers Cave. He said since he started running his farm 15 years ago, this is the driest conditions he has dealt with and he is worried that an end is not in sight.

“Long-term the biggest impact we got right now is our groundwater water table has really dropped,” Dunsmore said. “It’s going to take a substantial amount of rain to bring that back. An inch or two, we’ll take whatever kind of rain we can get and be thankful for it. The reality is, we need inches and inches.”

Dunsmore said everybody and everything on his farm has struggled in the heat. Ranging from the grass in the pastures, to the cattle taking refuge underneath trees for shade.

He said one of the challenges the drought has presented for him and other farmers is lower spirits. Every day farmers are waking up knowing there is not much to look forward to with the blistering heat and the low-yields from crops.

“These first few days of September where we’ve really had these tough runs of hot weather,” Dunsmore said. “This hot weather is stressful for the livestock, its stressful for the farmers, and, as you can see behind me, it’s quite stressful for the grass and the crop.”

Dunsmore said he “has a job to do” and keeps trucking along in hopes for consistent rain in the future.

“First and foremost for the farms especially with livestock, they’ve got to have water,” Dunsmore said. “We’ve been on a pretty good run here this last 30 days with quite a few hot days. The water intake is quite a bit higher than what it normally is these days when it’s ninety to ninety-five. The cattle really drink a lot of water trying to stay cool.”

Dunsmore works with farmers across the Valley. He said farmers are facing a financial toll from the lack of income and the surplus in expenses from the drought.

“This is a financial hit for every farmer in the Valley, whether that financial hit is having to buy feed or your a crop farmer that you were expected a much higher yield of your corn or soybeans,” Dunsmore said. “It’s less income, crops aren’t as good as they should be, cattle isn’t gaining weight like they should be.”

Dunsmore said farmers will take any rain they can get, but they need consistent rain before frost season to ensure crops are planted in the next growth season. He said farmers are avoiding planting grass and long crops because the moisture in the ground is “non-existent.”

Dunsmore said small-grain crops (wheat, rye, oats, barley and rice) are an ultimatum for farmers, in case the ground doesn’t get saturation from rainfall in the near future. These plants require less moisture and attention as other crops.

“Really the story the last 45 days and for the beef farmers is really the story of pasture conditions,” Dunsmore said. “Pastures nearly non-existent in a lot of these fields where the cows are because we really just haven’t had rain now going on for 45 days.”

Dunsmore said his farm had to switch over to feeding cows hay and other grains, rather than allowing them to graze in the pastures. The pastures at his farm and other farms in the Valley often look barren, losing the green grass in favor of brown dirt and dust as parts of Augusta County only had .50″ of rain in the month of August.

“We’ve been feeding hay now for about 30 days... don’t really see an end in this because the forecast doesn’t seem too favorable. In a normal year we probably wouldn’t start feeding hay until late November early December,” Dunsmore said. “We’re looking at a substantially longer period of having to feed the cows assuming that we continue feeding the rest of fall and have to feed all the way until next spring.”

Dunsmore said the cattle don’t have a choice and have to deal with the heat everyday and farmers must take care of them.

“Those cows have to eat, they don’t have grass. You’re looking at substantially more feed this year,” Dunsmore said. “All that means at the end of the year is less money for the farmer.”

