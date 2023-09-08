Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg City Public School Board votes in favor to allow collective borrowing

This comes after petition for “a seat at the table” for months.
Student teachers(MGN)
By Ty Powell
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg City School Board has voted to allow collective bargaining in the school system.

After petitioning for “a seat at the table” for months, Harrisonburg teachers and staff will decide if they should appoint a representative to express their concerns and get a clear understanding of the decisions made by the board.

If the teachers and staff vote in favor of the process, the board members and the appointed representatives will work together to implement it in the next budget cycle.

That cycle begins in late December.

Harrisonburg City School Board Chair, Deb Fitzgerald, said if collective bargaining goes into effect, there will be regulations.

“It becomes much more of a shared decision-making process. That means we have conversations with the representatives of the teachers that are apart of this collective bargaining unit about all of the concerns that they are worried about,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said teachers will not be able to strike or participate in any movements that would disrupt learning, following Virginia law.

“If you have been, say a citizen who’s been watching the news and sees Oklahoma teachers or West Virginia have gone out on strike and schools are closed for some time. That doesn’t happen in Virginia. We’re a right to work state, and collective bargaining agreements can be formed,” Fitzgerald said.

Teachers and staff could decide to adopt collective bargaining as soon as next month.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

