Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man accused of killing 3 UVA players now facing 13 new indictments

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of killing three UVA student-athletes and injuring others in a shooting last year is now facing 13 new indictments.

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley announced Friday, September 8, that indictments against Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. were returned as true bills by an Albemarle County special grand jury on Wednesday.

According to Hingeley, these new charges supersede the pending charges against Jones that were certified to the regular grand jury.

There are six indictments for aggravated murder:

  • One indictment each for the killing of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry charges the “willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of more than one person as a part of the same act or transaction.”
  • One indictment each for the killing of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry charges the “willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of more than one person within a three-year period.”

“These alternate theories of guilt with different elements give the commonwealth the widest latitude in presenting evidence, but ultimately the commonwealth is seeking three convictions of aggravated murder, not six. First-degree murder, defined as any willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing (18.2-32), is a lesser included offense of aggravated murder,” Hingeley said in Friday’s announcement.

The remaining indictments are as follows:

  • One indictment charges aggravated malicious wounding of Mike Hollins.
  • One indictment charges aggravated malicious wounding of Marlee Morgan.
  • Five felony indictments charge the unlawful use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

The firearm charges are associated with the three homicides and the two aggravated malicious wounding charges.

Hingeley says the case is scheduled for a status review in Albemarle Circuit Court on October 2.

This office will have no further comments or statements to release.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say
he family of a missing Winchester woman is still seeking answers well over two months since she...
Still no answers in search for missing Winchester woman two months after her disappearance
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
Augusta Water has issued a voluntary water conservation advisory for people living in Augusta...
Augusta County issues voluntary water conservation advisory
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man charged after breaking and entering into a home and stealing items in Page County

Latest News

Air3 spends it's Friday in Harrisonburg
Student teachers
Harrisonburg City Public School Board votes in favor to allow collective bargaining
Chief Holloway give gives details about the limitations and expiration of the burn ban.
Burn ban put in place in Rockingham County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder weekend ahead with more rain potential
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man charged after breaking and entering into a home and stealing items in Page County