Man accused of Truist Bank robbery in Broadway arrested

Broadway, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Mount Jackson accused of robbing a bank in Broadway has been arrested.

On September 7, 2023, around 4:30 p.m. the Broadway Police Department was dispatched to Truist Bank located at 153 N. Main Street for a robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect had fled the immediate area. During the investigation, a person of interest was identified. The investigation led to obtaining a search warrant for a residence in Shenandoah County.

The search warrant was executed, and 62-year-old, Raymond Laurence Payne, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Payne is currently being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.