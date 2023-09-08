Man charged after breaking and entering into a home and stealing items in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing several things.

According to a press release on Facebook, deputies were called to the Jewell Hollow area on Aug. 19. The caller said someone had broken into his home by removing screws from his window.

The man said several household items were stolen amounting to around $2,700, and there was about $500 in property destruction.

A game camera was on the property and captured a red 1995 Ford F-150 leaving the property with stolen items on the bed of the truck.

On Aug. 30, Travis Turner was captured by Page County Sheriff’s Office for other charges out of Harrisonburg.

A couple days later, investigators found the red truck, with some of the stolen items still inside, at JL Towing and Recovery. After obtaining a search warrant, officials were able to recover those stolen items as well as other items that are being compared to other burglary reports.

Travis Turner was charged on Sept. 5 with two felonies and one misdemeanor:

18.2-95 Grand Larceny

18.2-91 Breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny

18.2-137 Destruction of Property

Additional charges are pending.

