Milder weekend ahead with more rain potential

FRIDAY: Potential for a severe storm today containing damaging winds, stay weather aware. A warm start to the day with temperatures into the 70s. Turning partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Not as hot, but still warm and a bit humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Spotty showers and a few storms developing as the day progresses with our nearby front, likely in the afternoon and evening but not widespread. Storms may have strong wind and heavy pockets of rain. Warm and muggy into the evening with temperatures slowly dropping into the 70s. Still some spotty showers and a few storms, so be aware for Friday night football there will be a few showers and a storm or two in the area. Not widespread. Mostly cloudy overnight with a few lingering showers or storms and lows into the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies during the morning. Temperatures in the 60s. Staying mostly cloudy for the day and more humid. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Then spotty to scattered showers and a few storms during the late afternoon and evening. This upper level low could send in more moisture especially for West Virginia, which would be fantastic and would bring in much needed rain. The rain will still not be fully widespread but with a few storms be aware of that for outdoor football games. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows into the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: A more pleasant start with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy for the day and warm. Watching the potential for scattered showers for the day. This is dependant on how close the stalled front is to the area. The closer it is, the more rain. If it shifts more east, rain will be more isolated to spotty. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and humid. A warm, muggy evening with temperatures into the 70s. A few spotty showers. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures into the 60s and more clouds than sun. Partly sunny and warm for the day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and slightly humid. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day and warm with highs in the low 80s. Still slightly humid. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. A milder afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few storms in the afternoon with our next front. A comfortable evening with temperatures into the 60s. Lows in the low 50s.

