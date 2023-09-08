Myers Pumpkin Patch ready to open amid dry summer season

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - Myers Pumpkin Patch in Penn Laird is gearing up for its opening next weekend.

Owner Michael Myers said this is one of the driest summers he has experienced in 24 years of doing the pumpkin patch. However, with the chance of some rain and slightly lower temperatures this weekend, he said the pumpkin patch will be ready for the public next weekend.

”We plant in the Keezletown area about six and a half acres, and they’ve had a little bit more rain than we’ve had here. So, the pumpkins down there are decent, and we’ll be bringing those up here. Here at the house and at the farm, we have drip line irrigation that we plant a decent amount of jack-o-lanterns and large pumpkins on, and that makes a difference and that field this year is immaculate,” Myers said.

Myers said the lack of rain in August was hardest on the pumpkins as that’s when they set their bloom and form their fruit.

“Pumpkins don’t need a lot of rain, but they need it at certain times being about the first part of August is when you want your substantial rain through the month of August -- three, four, five inches maybe, and that‘s what we have not had,” Myers said. “Because the pumpkin sets its bloom in August and that forms fruit now. If there’s no moisture to form the fruit, then the fruit can’t grow,” Myers said.

Myers Pumpkin Patch will be open for business starting Sept. 16.

