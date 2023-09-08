Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Myers Pumpkin Patch ready to open amid dry summer season

Myers Pumpkin Patch makes it through drought
Myers Pumpkin Patch makes it through drought(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - Myers Pumpkin Patch in Penn Laird is gearing up for its opening next weekend.

Owner Michael Myers said this is one of the driest summers he has experienced in 24 years of doing the pumpkin patch. However, with the chance of some rain and slightly lower temperatures this weekend, he said the pumpkin patch will be ready for the public next weekend.

”We plant in the Keezletown area about six and a half acres, and they’ve had a little bit more rain than we’ve had here. So, the pumpkins down there are decent, and we’ll be bringing those up here. Here at the house and at the farm, we have drip line irrigation that we plant a decent amount of jack-o-lanterns and large pumpkins on, and that makes a difference and that field this year is immaculate,” Myers said.

Myers said the lack of rain in August was hardest on the pumpkins as that’s when they set their bloom and form their fruit.

“Pumpkins don’t need a lot of rain, but they need it at certain times being about the first part of August is when you want your substantial rain through the month of August -- three, four, five inches maybe, and that‘s what we have not had,” Myers said. “Because the pumpkin sets its bloom in August and that forms fruit now. If there’s no moisture to form the fruit, then the fruit can’t grow,” Myers said.

Myers Pumpkin Patch will be open for business starting Sept. 16.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say
he family of a missing Winchester woman is still seeking answers well over two months since she...
Still no answers in search for missing Winchester woman two months after her disappearance
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
Augusta Water has issued a voluntary water conservation advisory for people living in Augusta...
Augusta County issues voluntary water conservation advisory
Page County Candidate Forum

Latest News

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man charged after breaking and entering into a home and stealing items in Page County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder weekend ahead with more rain potential
Birthdays and Anniversaries - September 8-10
Page County Candidate Forum