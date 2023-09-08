Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Toddler dies after being shot in the head by another child, sheriff says

A young Kentucky boy is dead after authorities say he was shot by another child. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff, Jeremy Tombs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A young boy in Kentucky is dead after authorities say he was shot by another child.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at an area home.

“You know, we answer many calls every day, but these here are ones that really hurt,” Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte said.

According to the sheriff, the victim was 2-year-old Milo Brooks.

The boy was shot in the head by a 3-year-old child who had gained access to a handgun, Elliotte said.

Authorities added that they believe the two children were related.

“It’s our belief right now that the gun was on top of a refrigerator and the child crawled on a stool and a cabinet to retrieve the firearm,” Elliotte said.

First responders rushed Milo to a nearby hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Elliotte said he’s seen this tragedy unfold too often, but there are ways to prevent it.

“If you’ve got a gun locker, put them in it. If you can’t, then lock them in a bedroom or a closet,” Elliotte said. “If you think that your child might be able to get to them, at least unload them.”

Authorities didn’t immediately say if the parents or guardians of the children will face any charges but what detectives find will be brought to Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say
he family of a missing Winchester woman is still seeking answers well over two months since she...
Still no answers in search for missing Winchester woman two months after her disappearance
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
Augusta Water has issued a voluntary water conservation advisory for people living in Augusta...
Augusta County issues voluntary water conservation advisory
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man charged after breaking and entering into a home and stealing items in Page County

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct....
Judge denies Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court
The Autumn Festival and Antique Car Show, made up of six hours of warm colors, harvest plants,...
Broadway’s Autumn Festival & Antique Car Show back for 58th year
Farmers across the Valley are dealing with the consequences as a drought plagues the Shenandoah...
Drought impacts Valley farmers’ finances
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder weekend ahead with more rain potential
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
Number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says