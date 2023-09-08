Cream of the Crop
Watch Kane Brown make a surprise FaceTime call to his wife during a concert

Kane Brown surprised his wife with a FaceTime call during a concert.
Kane Brown surprised his wife with a FaceTime call during a concert.(CMT / YouTube)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Circle) - Country sensation Kane Brown recently provided concertgoers with a sweet dose of relationship goals during one of his shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup as he FaceTimed his wife Katelyn during his performance of “Thank God.”

This song is usually a duet between Kane and Katelyn Jae Brown, but Katelyn couldn’t make it that night. Instead of singing her part solo, Kane pulled out his phone, called her and held it up to the microphone. The result was a concert moment that tugged at many people’s heartstrings.

As the call connected, Katelyn’s face lit up on the big screens scattered around the venue, and the crowd couldn’t contain their cheers and applause.

With the audience still buzzing with excitement, Kane and the crowd launched into the song, and when it came time for Katelyn’s verse, he took a step back and handed the microphone to the audience. The fans, many of whom knew every word, sang their hearts out together, filling the arena with love.

Katelyn, on the other end of the Facetime call, was undeniably moved by the gesture— much like anyone serenaded by a crowd of hundreds would be.

She stood there while listening to the audience and smiled as tears welled up in her eyes in a heartwarming moment that showcased the magic of music and love.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com

