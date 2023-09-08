‘We want the UVA fans and team to know that we’re all together.’ Bourne encourages JMU fans to participate in ‘UVA Strong’ celebrations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team will travel to Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon to take on Virginia. The matchup is significant. The two schools will play one another for the first time in 40 years.

“Everybody’s excited to go to Charlottesville and cheer the Dukes on to victory,” says JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne. “It’s going to be a great game, and we’ve been looking forward to this one for a long time.”

The matchup, announced in March 2022, has taken on greater significance in the last year after three Virginia football players were tragically killed following a class field trip at the end of last season. Saturday’s game will mark the first home game for Virginia at Scott Stadium since the tragedy.

Virginia is planning to honor the three football players: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry during a pregame ceremony. Bourne, JMU President Jonathan Alger, and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill will participate in the on the field ceremony.

“We want the UVA fans and team to know that we’re all together,” says Bourne. “We’re a family in this entire ceremony and the event, and we’ve been, obviously, thinking of them over this past year.”

Bourne is encouraging all JMU fans to participate in UVA Strong celebrations. He mentions having compassion for the UVA fanbase and team.

“We know what that pain is like and we feel that for them,” says Bourne. “Our goal is to support them. Let’s have a good time, but let’s represent ourselves with class, and let’s help support our brothers and peers on the other side of the ball and the fans.”

JMU’s Athletic Director believes it’s only fitting two Virginia schools come together under these circumstances.

“I’m glad it’s an in-state school that we’re able to support through this,” says Bourne.

Kickoff Saturday is at noon.

