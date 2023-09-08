Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

‘We want the UVA fans and team to know that we’re all together.’ Bourne encourages JMU fans to participate in ‘UVA Strong’ celebrations

James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne speaks with WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren ahead of the Dukes football game against Virginia.
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team will travel to Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon to take on Virginia. The matchup is significant. The two schools will play one another for the first time in 40 years.

“Everybody’s excited to go to Charlottesville and cheer the Dukes on to victory,” says JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne. “It’s going to be a great game, and we’ve been looking forward to this one for a long time.”

The matchup, announced in March 2022, has taken on greater significance in the last year after three Virginia football players were tragically killed following a class field trip at the end of last season. Saturday’s game will mark the first home game for Virginia at Scott Stadium since the tragedy.

Virginia is planning to honor the three football players: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry during a pregame ceremony. Bourne, JMU President Jonathan Alger, and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill will participate in the on the field ceremony.

“We want the UVA fans and team to know that we’re all together,” says Bourne. “We’re a family in this entire ceremony and the event, and we’ve been, obviously, thinking of them over this past year.”

Bourne is encouraging all JMU fans to participate in UVA Strong celebrations. He mentions having compassion for the UVA fanbase and team.

“We know what that pain is like and we feel that for them,” says Bourne. “Our goal is to support them. Let’s have a good time, but let’s represent ourselves with class, and let’s help support our brothers and peers on the other side of the ball and the fans.”

JMU’s Athletic Director believes it’s only fitting two Virginia schools come together under these circumstances.

“I’m glad it’s an in-state school that we’re able to support through this,” says Bourne.

Kickoff Saturday is at noon.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say
he family of a missing Winchester woman is still seeking answers well over two months since she...
Still no answers in search for missing Winchester woman two months after her disappearance
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
Augusta Water has issued a voluntary water conservation advisory for people living in Augusta...
Augusta County issues voluntary water conservation advisory
Page County Candidate Forum

Latest News

James Madison quarterback Jon Rodde back to throw against Virginia on Sept. 18, 1982.
WHSV Sports Presents: Remembering previous James Madison, Virginia football matchups
WHSV Sports Presents: Revisiting previous JMU, UVA matchups
WHSV Sports Presents: Revisiting previous JMU, UVA matchups
Photo courtesy the University of Virginia
‘UVA Strong’ game Saturday vs. JMU to be 500th ever at Scott Stadium
James Madison expresses confidence in McCloud
Toyota Press Pass: James Madison expresses confidence in McCloud