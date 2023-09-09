Be cautious when using a campfire at Shenandoah National Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park urges people to be cautious when using campfires in the park due to dry weather.

Claire Comer, Public Affairs Specialist at Shenandoah National Park said campfires are only allowed in park-built fire grates.

" You will find those in our picnic areas, our campfires, and a couple of our facilities like huts and shelters. Those are the only places fires should be built, in those established fire grates,” said Comer.

Comer said when you are preparing to set a campfire it is important to have a plan for putting the fire out. She recommends bringing a container to carry water in.

" We have faucets, running facets in the campgrounds and picnic area, but you will need to get that water and have a way to get it back to your campfire,” said Comer.

She said to put out a fire you need to douse the fire in water, use a stick to stir it, and then place your hand over the fire to see if you can still feel heat.

" If you can still feel heat at all or you are stirring it and see sparks any sort of red at all, you need to douse it again,” said Comer.

Comer said there have been situations where people have not completely put their campfires out.

“We have had numerous situations where people have left their campfires burning, particularly at the picnic area. I think that may because they are just not prepared to put them out fully in, they think that because they are in that grate, they will be okay,” said Comer.

Comer said to not pull off on the side of skyline drive on grass and to only pull off on durable surfaces.

" With the grasses being as dry as they have. Even the heat of an exhaust can ignites those,” said Comer.

Comer said while there has not been a campfire ban yet, it could happen in the future if these dry conditions progress.

