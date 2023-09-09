EndZone Recap: Week 3

Cream of the Crop
The Spotswood football team on the sideline against Wilson Memorial on Sept. 8, 2023.
The Spotswood football team on the sideline against Wilson Memorial on Sept. 8, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Week 3 of high school football is in the books. Weather impacted a few of the games as some had to be temporarily paused due to lightning nearby. Others were postponed to Saturday.

You can check out highlights from games featured on EndZone below. For scores from all the games, click here.

Massanutten Dental Game of the Week: Central at Staunton

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood

Fort Defiance at Riverheads

Broadway at Waynesboro

Rustburg at Stuarts Draft

William Monroe at Luray

Monticello at Turner Ashby

Tucker County at East Hardy

Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees

Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 3

Ritchie Law Firm Band of the Week: Spotswood

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Riverheads

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: East Hardy

