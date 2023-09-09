EndZone Recap: Week 3
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Week 3 of high school football is in the books. Weather impacted a few of the games as some had to be temporarily paused due to lightning nearby. Others were postponed to Saturday.
You can check out highlights from games featured on EndZone below. For scores from all the games, click here.
Massanutten Dental Game of the Week: Central at Staunton
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood
Fort Defiance at Riverheads
Broadway at Waynesboro
Rustburg at Stuarts Draft
William Monroe at Luray
Monticello at Turner Ashby
Tucker County at East Hardy
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees
Ritchie Law Firm Band of the Week: Spotswood
Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Riverheads
Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: East Hardy
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.