Fire reported at Shenandoah National Park
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Interpretive Specialist and Public Affairs, Claire Comer, says there is a fire at Shenandoah National Park in the area of Stonyman and Luray.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, Comer tells us she estimates one to three acres are burning and the fire is visible from their Shenandoah Valley Webcam.
This is still a developing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.
