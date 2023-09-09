Cream of the Crop
Update on new middle schools at Augusta County School Board meeting

Augusta County Public Schools
Augusta County Public Schools(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An update on the construction of Riverheads Middle School and Buffalo Gap Middle School was given at the School Board meeting Thursday.

One of the updates was on the new concept for the bathroom facilities that will be at these two middle schools.

Nick Collins, Chair of the Augusta County School Board, said an open concept design would be for all of the restrooms at the Riverheads Middle School and Buffalo Gap Middle School.

" You would have a common area, a common sink area with enclosed stalls,” said Collins.

He said the reasoning behind this open concept is to make the area safer for students.

" We all know that bullying takes place in the bathrooms and this more open concept should greatly reduce the ability for that to happen,” said Collins.

At the meeting, concerns were brought up about this open concept.

“They are at young age and having them in too close of a proximity to each other while using these facilities,” said Collins, citing as a reason the public is concerned.

Collins said the board decided to not have gender neutral restrooms.

" In the end we made the decision to change the concept to where each restroom area would be identified separately for boys and for girls,” said Collins.

The construction for the two middle schools is expected to be complete by next fall.

