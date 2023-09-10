27th African-American Festival in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Saturday was the 27th Harrisonburg-Rockingham African-American Festival at Ralph Sampson Park.

Carol Johnson Raymond, Chair of the African American Festival, said they are happy to return after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year would have been the 30th year in operation.

" I know so many people, including myself, who look forward to attending this event,” said Raymond.

She said this event took about 9 months of planning but in the future will dedicate a year.

“This is a really important cultural affair, and we want to make sure we give it the time that it deserves,” said Raymond.

She said this festival brings back the culture, and now it is their turn to take the baton and move forward into the future.

“It shows our heritage and legacy to what we bring,” Raymond said. “We have had so many people that have walked this pavement before we have, and now it is our turn.”

The festival had non-profit organizations, food trucks and vendors in attendance.

“We are grateful to be back, thank goodness for the weather. We have an amazing band; it is the Major League band out of Fredericksburg, Virginia,” said Raymond.

According to Raymond, this event was a fun way for the community to come out in fellowship and enjoy a beautiful day.

