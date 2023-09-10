Cream of the Crop
4-star Salem linebacker Chris Cole commits to Georgia over Virginia Tech, four others

Shortly after his decision, Cole was overcome with emotion, after what he called “the greatest moment of [his] life.”
By Anthony Romano
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem linebacker Chris Cole, the top-rated recruit in Virginia by 247sports, committed to the University of Georgia on Sunday in downtown Roanoke.

Cole picked the Bulldogs over five other programs, including Virginia Tech, at an announcement ceremony at 202 Social House.

The four-star prospect also had Miami, Southern California, Tennessee and Penn State in his final six.

“I just always felt it in my heart to go there,” said Cole. “Just the players and the coaches, I just really fit in with them. I just feel like, if I went there, I’d be best developed with a great education.”

Shortly after his decision, Cole was overcome with emotion, after what he called “the greatest moment of [his] life.”

“My whole life just hit today, and just my hard work and everything I always worked hard for,” said Cole. “Now, it’s finally starting to happen, and I’m thankful for that.”

The Hokies made a consistent push to recruit Cole to Blacksburg. Hokies head coach Brent Pry and assistant coach Shawn Quinn flew into Salem’s Week 2 game against Franklin County on a helicopter.

In the end, Cole expressed gratitude towards Virginia Tech and said turning down the Hokies was not easy.

“Being recruited by them as a sophomore was the best thing that ever happened to me, really,” said Cole. “I have a great relationship with everyone there—the coaching staff, also the players and the AD, too.

“I’d say the hardest thing during this recruitment process was just telling them, ‘No.’”

