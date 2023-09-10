Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Bridgewater College holds dedication ceremony for Feb 1st permanent memorial

memorial at Bridgewater College
memorial at Bridgewater College(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A dedication ceremony was held for Bridgewater College’s permanent February 1st Memorial.

This memorial is in memory of campus police officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the Bridgewater shooting that occurred on February 1, 2022.

Town of Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read said it was a wonderful ceremony. He was glad to see the community come out to honor and remember John Painter and J.J. Jefferson.

“I really appreciate when the community comes together and just grieves together, honors and memorializes those committing the ultimate sacrifice,” said Chief Read.

He said there has been a lot of support from the community and Bridgewater Campus Police during this time.

“It’s been a process of remembrance as well as grieving as well as trying to heal from what happened 19 months ago,” said Chief Read.

According to Virginia Delegate Chris Runion, it was good to see first responders and public safety officers from around the Commonwealth in attendance.

“Regardless of whether you are on Bridgewater College campus, or in our community, or in Rockingham County or you are in Augusta County, this has impacted us and it will impact us for many years,” said Runion.

The memorial is next to Memorial Hall on the Bridgewater Campus.


Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Shenandoah National Park
The Spotswood football team on the sideline against Wilson Memorial on Sept. 8, 2023.
EndZone Recap: Week 3
Man accused of Truist Bank robbery in Broadway arrested
Illinois running back Reggie Love III carries the ball and is tackled by Virginia's Nick...
How to Watch the Virginia vs. James Madison Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Augusta County Public Schools
Update on new middle schools at Augusta County School Board meeting

Latest News

Harrisonburg-Rockingham African-American Festival
27th African-American Festival in Harrisonburg
JMU volleyball blanks New Hampshire, improves to 6-2 overall
JMU volleyball blanks New Hampshire, improves to 6-2 overall
James Madison spoils Virginia’s UVA Strong celebration 36-35 on touchdown pass with 55 seconds...
James Madison spoils Virginia’s UVA Strong celebration 36-35 on touchdown pass with 55 seconds left
James Madison spoils Virginia’s UVA Strong celebration 36-35 on touchdown pass with 55 seconds...
James Madison spoils Virginia’s UVA Strong celebration 36-35 on touchdown pass with 55 seconds left