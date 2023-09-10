Bridgewater College holds dedication ceremony for Feb 1st permanent memorial

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A dedication ceremony was held for Bridgewater College’s permanent February 1st Memorial.

This memorial is in memory of campus police officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the Bridgewater shooting that occurred on February 1, 2022.

Town of Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read said it was a wonderful ceremony. He was glad to see the community come out to honor and remember John Painter and J.J. Jefferson.

“I really appreciate when the community comes together and just grieves together, honors and memorializes those committing the ultimate sacrifice,” said Chief Read.

He said there has been a lot of support from the community and Bridgewater Campus Police during this time.

“It’s been a process of remembrance as well as grieving as well as trying to heal from what happened 19 months ago,” said Chief Read.

According to Virginia Delegate Chris Runion, it was good to see first responders and public safety officers from around the Commonwealth in attendance.

“Regardless of whether you are on Bridgewater College campus, or in our community, or in Rockingham County or you are in Augusta County, this has impacted us and it will impact us for many years,” said Runion.

The memorial is next to Memorial Hall on the Bridgewater Campus.





