Bridgewater football earns 35-9 win over Southern Virginia, improves to 1-1 overall(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater football claimed its first win of the season with a 35-9 victory over Southern Virginia.

The Eagles improve to 1-1 overall. Bridgewater freshman quarterback Jaicere Bateman went 27-of-39 for 249 yards. The Eagles also relied on a dominant run game, featuring junior Kennedy Fauntleroy, who rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns.

Bridgewater returns to the field on Saturday for a 2 p.m. clash with North Carolina Wesleyan. The game will kick off at Jopson Field during Family Weekend.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

