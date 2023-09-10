Bridgewater football earns 35-9 win over Southern Virginia, improves to 1-1 overall
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater football claimed its first win of the season with a 35-9 victory over Southern Virginia.
The Eagles improve to 1-1 overall. Bridgewater freshman quarterback Jaicere Bateman went 27-of-39 for 249 yards. The Eagles also relied on a dominant run game, featuring junior Kennedy Fauntleroy, who rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns.
Bridgewater returns to the field on Saturday for a 2 p.m. clash with North Carolina Wesleyan. The game will kick off at Jopson Field during Family Weekend.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.