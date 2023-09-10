Historic aircraft being restored in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The invention of flight changed the world, and connected people and continents together. To carry more people and go further than before, innovations in aircraft design and function were made. As technology progressed, some of the earlier aircraft were forgotten and left to decay into history.

Several historic aircraft can be found in a hanger at Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater, and Phil Douglas, Executive Director of Air Force One, says they are working to maintain and restore these aircraft.

“These are not just a collection of aircraft.” Douglas said. “Each one is significant to the history of Dynamic Aviation.”

Walking around the hangar, you can feel the history radiating off of each aircraft and as Douglas explained the story behind each one, you get a sense of how far aviation has come in 100 years.

Douglas said working on historic aircraft can be difficult because the parts can be difficult to work on, or may not exist anymore, which means they have to create replacement parts.

“If you can’t find parts, you have to make your parts.” Douglas said. “You actually spend a fair amount of time keeping these aircraft flyable.”

With all of its challenges, Douglas said he loves working on the aircraft they have, and says it’s what keeps him going every day. When asked what he wants people to think about when they see an old plane, Douglas said he wants people to appreciate and think about how far aviation has come and how it has connected the world.

