JMU volleyball blanks New Hampshire, improves to 6-2 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison volleyball took down New Hampshire 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23) at the Convocation Center.

The Dukes improve to 6-2 overall. JMU fifth year middle blocker Sophie Davis led the Dukes with 11 kills while notching her 1000th career kill during the game.

James Madison returns to the court on Sunday as the Dukes host VCU at 2 p.m. at the Convocation Center. This matchup will be streamed live on ESPN+.

