Suspect dead after hostage situation

The Speedway in Ceredo, WV where police arrived late Saturday night. (Matt Lackritz)

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a murder charge out of Ohio and several felony offenses in Kentucky is dead, according to West Virginia State Police.

Several West Virginia State Police troopers from the Huntington and Wayne detachments were assisting the Kenova Police Department with locating a suspect who was wanted for committing a murder in Ironton, Ohio.

David Maynard, 54, of Ironton, Ohio, is also suspected of being involved with multiple felony offenses in Kentucky.

Officers were unsuccessful in locating Maynard during the search.

WVSP Sergeant Pennington stopped at the Ceredo Speedway and recognized and observed Maynard standing behind the counter with the clerk.

Maynard pointed a pistol at the trooper while he was outside of the store, and a hostage situation followed.

Area Law Enforcement responded along with a State Police Special Response Team.

Troopers said a hostage negotiator began negotiations with Maynard which resulted in two of the three hostages being released.

Maynard then requested a blanket for the third blanket to be placed at the front door.

Maynard then exited the door and engaged the Special Response Team members, resulting in shots being fired.

Medical officials rendered aid to Maynard and then transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to troopers.

For those living near the gas station like James Edwards, this isn’t something he ever thought would happen so close to home.

“I’m still in shock over it, he said. “It’s just something that you wouldn’t believe what happened in your town. I’m still trying to take it in a little bit.”

No officers were injured during the incident and the third hostage was secure and safe.

Investigators said there are still unanswered questions. Kentucky State Police said they’re trying to figure out how Maynard got to Ceredo.

“It was too far of a distance within the timeline in order to walk it, so he either had to be there been drove there, or he abducted a woman and stole the vehicle.”

KSP are asking if anyone knows how Maynard got to Ceredo to contact them.

This investigation remains ongoing and active.

To look at previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.