Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Suspect dead after hostage situation

By Makenna Leisifer and Matt Lackritz
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The Speedway in Ceredo, WV where police arrived late Saturday night.
The Speedway in Ceredo, WV where police arrived late Saturday night.(Matt Lackritz)

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a murder charge out of Ohio and several felony offenses in Kentucky is dead, according to West Virginia State Police.

Several West Virginia State Police troopers from the Huntington and Wayne detachments were assisting the Kenova Police Department with locating a suspect who was wanted for committing a murder in Ironton, Ohio.

David Maynard, 54, of Ironton, Ohio, is also suspected of being involved with multiple felony offenses in Kentucky.

Officers were unsuccessful in locating Maynard during the search.

WVSP Sergeant Pennington stopped at the Ceredo Speedway and recognized and observed Maynard standing behind the counter with the clerk.

Maynard pointed a pistol at the trooper while he was outside of the store, and a hostage situation followed.

Area Law Enforcement responded along with a State Police Special Response Team.

Troopers said a hostage negotiator began negotiations with Maynard which resulted in two of the three hostages being released.

Maynard then requested a blanket for the third blanket to be placed at the front door.

Maynard then exited the door and engaged the Special Response Team members, resulting in shots being fired.

Medical officials rendered aid to Maynard and then transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to troopers.

For those living near the gas station like James Edwards, this isn’t something he ever thought would happen so close to home.

“I’m still in shock over it, he said. “It’s just something that you wouldn’t believe what happened in your town. I’m still trying to take it in a little bit.”

No officers were injured during the incident and the third hostage was secure and safe.

Investigators said there are still unanswered questions. Kentucky State Police said they’re trying to figure out how Maynard got to Ceredo.

“It was too far of a distance within the timeline in order to walk it, so he either had to be there been drove there, or he abducted a woman and stole the vehicle.”

KSP are asking if anyone knows how Maynard got to Ceredo to contact them.

This investigation remains ongoing and active.

To look at previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Shenandoah National Park
Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding a missing person
The Insurance Center of Harrisonburg says this is an issue because people might think they are...
MAX Insurance goes bankrupt with policies ending Sept. 21
A hangar at the Bridgewater Air Park is the home for historic aircraft housed by Dynamic...
Historic aircraft being restored in Bridgewater
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare

Latest News

One person drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
Housing
Virginia Organizing hosts affordable housing vigil in Waynesboro
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited Rain to Start the Week
Participants had an opportunity to feel what the first responders felt on September 11th.
First responders climb stairs at Bridgeforth Stadium in memory of 9/11