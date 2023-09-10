Cream of the Crop
Virginia State Parks offers job opportunities at all 41 parks

Park Rangers at the front desk.
Park Rangers at the front desk.(Department of Conservation and Recreation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether you enjoy working outdoors, sharing your educational or historical expertise, or planning events and programs, Virginia State Parks has plenty of choices.

With the increase in attendance since the pandemic, there are more needs at the parks, and therefore more jobs are available.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says seasonal park jobs can lead to full-time positions.

Positions in demand include maintenance ranger, education specialist, administrative assistant and park interpreter.

Daily duties will vary for each job, and there are different needs at each park location. Job seekers can work outside, maintain the park trails and facilities or work indoors in an administrative job behind the desk or at the visitor center helping park guests.

The jobs page allows people to search by park location.

Available jobs are listed online with the requirements. Positions range from customer service representative to park ranger.

