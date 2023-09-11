Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Shenandoah National Park
The Insurance Center of Harrisonburg says this is an issue because people might think they are...
MAX Insurance goes bankrupt with policies ending Sept. 21
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sidelines against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023
James Madison spoils Virginia’s UVA Strong celebration 36-35 on touchdown pass with 55 seconds left
memorial at Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College holds dedication ceremony for Feb 1st permanent memorial
A hangar at the Bridgewater Air Park is the home for historic aircraft housed by Dynamic...
Historic aircraft being restored in Bridgewater

Latest News

Stoney Creek Resort and Campground’s annual Freedom Festival returned to honor and support Post...
Stoney Creek hosts Freedom Fest to support Wounded Warrior Project
Participants had an opportunity to feel what the first responders felt on September 11th.
First responders climb stairs at Bridgeforth Stadium in memory of 9/11
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater,...
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains