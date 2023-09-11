Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Harrisonburg Fire Chief reflects on impacts of 9/11

First responders carry the legacy of 9/11 as a responsibility to never forget
First responders carry the legacy of 9/11 as a responsibility to never forget(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matt Tobia says the 9/11 tragedy shaped the safety measures used today.

“We’re doing an event downtown, a social event, or a festival of some kind. We ensure that the roadways are secured around that area so that individuals can’t use a vehicle as a weapon,” Tobia said.

Chief Tobia says firefighting, emergency response, and preparedness have been different since that day.

“We are able to communicate more effectively, were able to share information more effectively and really there’s been a dramatic shift in the entire culture of our country because now, when people see something they say something,” Tobia said.

Tobia confirmed that more first responders born after 9/11 are somewhere on the frontline, 22 years after planes were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center. Seasoned professionals say they feel called to help the younger generation learn what happened and never forget.

“It’s incumbent upon us who were alive who lived through that to ensure that new firefighters first responders police officers EMTs 911 dispatchers telecommunicators understand the legacy that they carry as well,” Tobia said.

Tobia expressed it’s no question that 9/11 changed the world, and he finds the anniversary is a time for everyone to think of the unity that came the next day.

“Today is not a day only for remembrance. It’s a day to renew commitment to each other as to our way of life and making sure that we’re doing everything we can to honor the very core values of this country,” Tobia said.

Tobia observes crews on duty paying attention to details when responding to an emergency, no matter what call they get.

“When our officers arrive on location, they’re sizing up an incident for what is obviously in front of them, but may not be in front of them,” Tobia said.

First responders say they carry the legacy of 9/11 as a responsibility to never forget.

“We made a commitment every day to place ourselves between harm those we are sworn to protect, and we will also have to remember that we are not alone, and we say the name of our fallen heroes they live on in our hearts”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Fire at Shenandoah National Park 30% contained, officials say
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Dawn Ortiz has been safely located as of 3:15...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found safe

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited Rain to Start the Week
The Augusta County Library will be offering technical literacy classes for people of all skill...
Augusta County Library to offer digital literacy classes this fall
The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic (ARDC) celebrated 30 years of service to under served people...
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic celebrates 30 years of service
healthwise be fast