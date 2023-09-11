Harrisonburg Fire Chief reflects on impacts of 9/11

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matt Tobia says the 9/11 tragedy shaped the safety measures used today.

“We’re doing an event downtown, a social event, or a festival of some kind. We ensure that the roadways are secured around that area so that individuals can’t use a vehicle as a weapon,” Tobia said.

Chief Tobia says firefighting, emergency response, and preparedness have been different since that day.

“We are able to communicate more effectively, were able to share information more effectively and really there’s been a dramatic shift in the entire culture of our country because now, when people see something they say something,” Tobia said.

Tobia confirmed that more first responders born after 9/11 are somewhere on the frontline, 22 years after planes were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center. Seasoned professionals say they feel called to help the younger generation learn what happened and never forget.

“It’s incumbent upon us who were alive who lived through that to ensure that new firefighters first responders police officers EMTs 911 dispatchers telecommunicators understand the legacy that they carry as well,” Tobia said.

Tobia expressed it’s no question that 9/11 changed the world, and he finds the anniversary is a time for everyone to think of the unity that came the next day.

“Today is not a day only for remembrance. It’s a day to renew commitment to each other as to our way of life and making sure that we’re doing everything we can to honor the very core values of this country,” Tobia said.

Tobia observes crews on duty paying attention to details when responding to an emergency, no matter what call they get.

“When our officers arrive on location, they’re sizing up an incident for what is obviously in front of them, but may not be in front of them,” Tobia said.

First responders say they carry the legacy of 9/11 as a responsibility to never forget.

“We made a commitment every day to place ourselves between harm those we are sworn to protect, and we will also have to remember that we are not alone, and we say the name of our fallen heroes they live on in our hearts”

