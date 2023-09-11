Augusta County Library to offer digital literacy classes this fall

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Library will be offering technical literacy classes for people of all skill levels this fall.

With more and more jobs switching to semi-virtual or full virtual layouts, there is a need for digital literacy classes to equip people with necessary technology skills. These skills range from sending emails to protecting yourself from cyber scams and phishing acts.

Through an AT&T grant fund, the Augusta County Library will work with the community to provide both general digital knowledge as well as specialized knowledge.

Rachael Phillips, adult services manager at Augusta County Library, said people who don’t have basic digital literacy skills often fall behind in job markets and general day-to-day life because of he reliance of technology. She said these classes will either teach people new skills or reinforce old ones for anybody.

“We recognize that digital literacy skills especially these days and age when most everything has some aspect of being online or digital, we recognize that a lot of people might not have those skills,” Phillips said. “They might not have the strongest skills, so we really want to make sure we’re building those in our community and providing those services.”

These classes will be offered for free with limited space. Phillips said anybody interested in these classes should either view their website or call the library to schedule.

Phillips said older people and people returning to the community are the people who will benefit from the class the most. She said often times people struggle to learn how to use internet devices, and become discouraged in their job search and daily activities.

“We’re focusing on primarily on cyber security basics and intro to devices,” Phillips said. Intro to android and apple devices, building those core digital literacy skills that maybe older adults or people entering back into the community might not have or they may need to strengthen them.”

