Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Augusta County Library to offer digital literacy classes this fall

The Augusta County Library will be offering technical literacy classes for people of all skill...
The Augusta County Library will be offering technical literacy classes for people of all skill levels this fall.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Library will be offering technical literacy classes for people of all skill levels this fall.

With more and more jobs switching to semi-virtual or full virtual layouts, there is a need for digital literacy classes to equip people with necessary technology skills. These skills range from sending emails to protecting yourself from cyber scams and phishing acts.

Through an AT&T grant fund, the Augusta County Library will work with the community to provide both general digital knowledge as well as specialized knowledge.

Rachael Phillips, adult services manager at Augusta County Library, said people who don’t have basic digital literacy skills often fall behind in job markets and general day-to-day life because of he reliance of technology. She said these classes will either teach people new skills or reinforce old ones for anybody.

“We recognize that digital literacy skills especially these days and age when most everything has some aspect of being online or digital, we recognize that a lot of people might not have those skills,” Phillips said. “They might not have the strongest skills, so we really want to make sure we’re building those in our community and providing those services.”

These classes will be offered for free with limited space. Phillips said anybody interested in these classes should either view their website or call the library to schedule.

Phillips said older people and people returning to the community are the people who will benefit from the class the most. She said often times people struggle to learn how to use internet devices, and become discouraged in their job search and daily activities.

“We’re focusing on primarily on cyber security basics and intro to devices,” Phillips said. Intro to android and apple devices, building those core digital literacy skills that maybe older adults or people entering back into the community might not have or they may need to strengthen them.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Fire at Shenandoah National Park 30% contained, officials say
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Dawn Ortiz has been safely located as of 3:15...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found safe

Latest News

The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic (ARDC) celebrated 30 years of service to under served people...
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic celebrates 30 years of service
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited Rain to Start the Week
healthwise be fast
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake