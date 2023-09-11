Augusta County Schools launch Every Day Counts Campaign to promote school attendance

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Attendance Awareness Month, and Augusta County Public Schools is reminding students and their families that every day counts.

The school district has several activities and announcements planned to educate families about the importance of showing up to school. It launched its Every Day Counts! Campaign by having high school seniors visit the elementary schools to talk about why they come to school each day.

Buffalo Gap senior, Kaden Lyle, said he plays tennis and is in the marching band at the high school, which keeps him motivated to keep a good attendance record.

“All the activities we have in high school, attendance is sort of required for them,” Kaden said.

While juggling extracurriculars and school work can be tough, Kaden said it’s worth it.

“When I got into those activities, it made me want to go to school more because it was more sense of community with all the people there,” Kaden said.

By spreading the message that every day counts, he hopes he can contine being a role model to the young kids in his community that look up to him and his peers.

“I think it is really important just to show them that we also come to school everyday and they can do that, too,” Kaden said.

Schools all across the country struggled with attendance throughout the pandemic.

“It was mandated that we weren’t in attendance, then we had half-day attendance, every other day attendance,” Dr. Ian Marshall, the Principal of Buffalo Gap High School, said.

But now that it is safe to be back in the classroom, Augusta County school administrators say they’ve been working hard to make sure that happens consistently by helping students make connections.

“When you talk to each individual student, what is it that you want to do? What is it that you’re looking to do after school? What can we connect you to, whether it’s a career pathway, whether it’s an activity that they like, or an athletic sport that they like?” Marshall explained.

5th grader, Mason Marshall said he’s looking forward to all the things he’ll be able to do through the school as he gets older.

“I’m more of a football and baseball guy than anything else, but I may run cross country, maybe, because I’m really athletic and I like to run. And I would love learn a lot of new things when I get into middle school because it’s going to be a lot different,” Mason said.

But he knows that in order to achieve his goals attendance needs to be a priority.

“It’s important to come to school so you can learn and do your best at everything you possibly can do,” Mason said.

