Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding a missing person

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is seeking help from the public for information about a missing woman.

Erica Dawn Ortiz (37) was last seen by a family member on Thursday, Sept 7. She is from the Crimora-Grottoes area, but authorities said they were not sure where she was currently living.

In a press release, ACSO described Ortiz as 5′4 and 120 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

They said there is a possibility that she could be driving a blue 2010 Honda CRV with the Virginia license plate UBU-1122.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

