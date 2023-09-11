Cream of the Crop
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic celebrates 30 years of service

By Mike Staley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic (ARDC) celebrated 30 years of service to under served people in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro communities.

In 1993, the Augusta Regional Clinic (now known as the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic) provided medical and pharmaceutical services to people below the federal poverty level.

Now, ARDC serves thousands of patients in different paths of life, giving them essential dental care that people often take for granted. They provide cleanings and treatments, starting on Sep. 16, they will start providing extractions and surgeries as well.

Misty Ladd, director of operations for ARDC, said the people they serve are often essential employees in the community.

“The patients we serve are our community,” Ladd said. “They are the cashiers at Food Lion, they are our preschool teachers, they are school bus drivers. They are my family members, my neighbors. Without us, so many people would not have access to the care they absolutely need.”

Ladd said many people in the community do not realize the cost of medical or dental bills, until the price tag is in their face.

“We are really relieving such a burden for so many people,” Ladd said. “The cost of dental insurance especially if it isn’t job sponsored can be very expensive. Those co pays those out of pocket costs that you don’t really associate unless you don’t have the money to take care of that.”

ARDC works with other community partners in the community including Augusta Health to provide specialty care and primary dental care for everybody who walks through it’s door.

The clinic offers a sliding scale payment scale for people of all incomes. Allowing parents and children to keep their mouths healthy and clean.

“For our patients, we offer discounts of either $35 co pay up to $65 co pays,” Ladd said. “It’s based on your household income. We treat people who are 300% or below of the federal poverty guidelines.”

Ladd said the clinic helps provide security for low income patients, ensuring they can stay healthy. Along with this support, they do mobile clinics for the children to get dental care while at school.

“Being a safety net for these people it’s absolutely amazing to be able to see people who otherwise wouldn’t get care but now we can get them here and take good care of them,” Ladd said.

