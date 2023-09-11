Cream of the Crop
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Amherst County man died after a two-vehicle crash in Amherst County Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Rt. 60, less than a mile east of Rt. 778.

22-year-old Logan Corbin, of Stuarts Draft, was driving an Infiniti Q50 east on Rt. 60 when he crossed the centerline and hit a Chevy C15 pickup being driven by 64-year-old John Cooper. The crash caused Corbin’s vehicle to spin, run off the eastbound side of Rt. 60, and go into a ditch.

Cooper was flown to UVA Medical Center, where he died the next day. An 88-year-old man who was a passenger in the Chevy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Corbin was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Charges are pending.

