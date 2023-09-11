Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Ed Sheeran crashes wedding, serenades couple

FILE - Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023,...
FILE - Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Singer Ed Sheeran’s Vegas concert did not go on as planned, but one newlywed couple got an unscheduled private performance.

According to the Little White Wedding Chapel, in a surprise to couple Jordan and Carter Lindenfield, Sheeran stopped by the venue over the weekend and crashed their wedding ceremony.

The chapel said he and a small choir serenaded the couple mid-ceremony with his song “Magical.”

Sheeran also signed as the witness on the Lindenfield’s marriage license.

The singer was set to perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, but the show was abruptly postponed due to logistical issues.

The singer announced the show would be rescheduled to Oct. 28, and all tickets from Saturday’s show would be honored on that date.

A fan said people threw up and passed out while waiting outside during the concert delays.

“The crowds were chanting, ‘Let us in!’ They were booing,” Cassie Barnett said. “At that point, people just kind of started dropping like flies. People all around us were starting to pass out and they needed to sit down.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Shenandoah National Park
Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding a missing person
The Insurance Center of Harrisonburg says this is an issue because people might think they are...
MAX Insurance goes bankrupt with policies ending Sept. 21
A hangar at the Bridgewater Air Park is the home for historic aircraft housed by Dynamic...
Historic aircraft being restored in Bridgewater
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare

Latest News

FILE - In a statement on Instagram over the weekend, Drew Barrymore explained her position on...
Drew Barrymore defends decision to resume talk show amid strike
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin not expected to play in the Bills’ opener against the Jets, AP source says
Bob Rohloff estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber in...
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Charter-Disney dispute ends; ESPN returning to company’s cable lineup
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland,...
Beyoncé helps Etsy sales with wardrobe requests