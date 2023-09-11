Cream of the Crop
First responders climb stairs at Bridgeforth Stadium in memory of 9/11

Participants had an opportunity to feel what the first responders felt on September 11th.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Members representing Harrisonburg Police, Harrisonburg Fire, and Harrisonburg Emergency Communications participated in an annual stair climb JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium in memory of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

When terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in 2001, first responders had to climb over 100 flights of stairs to save lives. To represent their sacrifice, participants climbed the stadium’s 217 stairs 100 times. The event hits close to home for many.

“We climb this for those that can’t climb anymore,” said Harrisonburg Police Department Lieutenant Charles Grubbs. “You always promise in this profession, whether you’re a firefighter, dispatch or police, that you will always have your brothers and sisters’ backs.”

Participants had an opportunity to feel what the first responders felt on September 11th. Many remain committed to the cause; some took extra laps for those who could not, and others climbed in full uniform.

“We did it one year on an afternoon,” said Lt. Grubbs. “I thought we were all going to die from the heat, but we all come out here to do it every year, nonstop. We always make sure we do it, no matter what is going on in our personal lives, what’s going on our professional lives — we’re always here to remember 9/11.”

According to the 9/11 Memorial Museum, the tragedy took the lives of 2,977 people, including 441 first responders. Out of respect for those who died, participants refrained from taking shortcuts during the climb.

“Everybody says we will never forget, so every step we take is a remembrance of those police officers and firefighters that lost their lives during that tragic event,” said Lt. Grubbs. “That’s what you think about; that’s why when we climb the step and we come back down, we never count coming back down because none of them ever got to come home,”

