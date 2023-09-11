Cream of the Crop
‘I really do feel like it’s healthy.’ Bourne hopeful for more JMU, UVA matchups

By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne has made it clear he wants to play more in-state opponents. The problem has been getting other schools agreeing to play JMU.

Given the Dukes rapid rise in the Sun Belt Conference, that could continue to be a challenge, especially after other schools look at Saturday’s result, when JMU came back to defeat Virginia 36-35 at Scott Stadium.

WHSV asked Bourne the importance of JMU and Virginia playing one another on a consistent basis.

“I really do feel like it’s healthy,” said Bourne. “It’s really healthy this weekend given the history of the last year. I think it’s really important going forward. The ability to play in-state opponents is what we should be doing. I think it’s good for football, I think it’s good for fans for both schools, and I think it’s good for the state of Virginia.”

Saturday marked the first time in 40 years, JMU and Virginia played one another.

