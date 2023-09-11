Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU men’s soccer blanks Mount St. Mary’s, improves to 4-0-1 overall

JMU men's soccer powered past Mount St. Mary's 6-0 on Saturday
JMU men's soccer powered past Mount St. Mary's 6-0 on Saturday(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU men’s soccer blanks Mount St. Mary’s, improves to 4-0-1 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison men’s soccer earned a 6-0 shutout win over Mount St. Mary’s.

The Dukes improve to 4-0-1 overall. JMU redshirt junior Evan Southern recorded a brace for the purple and gold. The Dukes scored the greatest number of goals since their 2019 win over Elon.

The Dukes are back in action on Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host UVA at Sentara Park. This match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Shenandoah National Park
The Spotswood football team on the sideline against Wilson Memorial on Sept. 8, 2023.
EndZone Recap: Week 3
Man accused of Truist Bank robbery in Broadway arrested
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sidelines against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023
James Madison spoils Virginia’s UVA Strong celebration 36-35 on touchdown pass with 55 seconds left
Illinois running back Reggie Love III carries the ball and is tackled by Virginia's Nick...
How to Watch the Virginia vs. James Madison Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9

Latest News

JMU women's soccer took down Ohio 1-0 on Sunday
JMU Sports Update: August 10
Bridgewater football earns 35-9 win over Southern Virginia, improves to 1-1 overall
Bridgewater football earns 35-9 win over Southern Virginia, improves to 1-1 overall
JMU volleyball took down New Hampshire 3-0 on Saturday
JMU volleyball blanks New Hampshire, improves to 6-2 overall
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sidelines against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023
James Madison spoils Virginia’s UVA Strong celebration 36-35 on touchdown pass with 55 seconds left