JMU men’s soccer blanks Mount St. Mary’s, improves to 4-0-1 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison men’s soccer earned a 6-0 shutout win over Mount St. Mary’s.

The Dukes improve to 4-0-1 overall. JMU redshirt junior Evan Southern recorded a brace for the purple and gold. The Dukes scored the greatest number of goals since their 2019 win over Elon.

The Dukes are back in action on Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host UVA at Sentara Park. This match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

