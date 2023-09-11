Late Summer Drought Continues Into September

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While September often signifies the start of a new season, summer of 2023 has had other ideas. A significant heatwave at the start of September degraded what was already a worsening drought for the entire viewing area. Impacts are still being felt from agriculture to water recreation, leading to several communities issuing water usage restrictions until more rainfall arrives. Although much of the area has seen some rainfall since the almost 100 degree heat wave baked the region, it has not been enough precipitation to return levels to where they should be for this time of year.

The entire viewing area has been included in some level of drought classification for several weeks leading up to the end of summer. As fall begins, most locations have yet to improve with any notable signs. Much of the region has been placed in a moderate drought by the Climate Prediction Center. However, the worst of the drought can be found in locations included within the severe drought category. These locations include Staunton, Harrisonburg, Luray, and Woodstock.

Most of the region is currently seeing moderate to severe impacts thanks to the ongoing drought. (WHSV)

Regardless of classification, it is important to be mindful of the impacts of the lack of rainfall. Creeks and streams are extremely low, creating aquatic habitat issues for fish and other animals. River levels are reaching historically low levels, with some records dating back to the early 1900s. Although river gauges such as Waynesboro and Luray don’t currently list a record low, the current water levels are consistent with other locations. This indicates that record low levels would likely be somewhere in the vicinity of the others listed across the various river gauges.

River levels are nearing historically low stages due to the lack of rainfall since late summer. (WHSV)

Several towns and communities have declared voluntary water restrictions since the start of September. Watering the grass, leaving water on while shaving, and filling swimming pools even as summer has virtually ended, are all actions that should be avoided. The Shenandoah National Park released a statement earlier this month banning all fishing from the Park due to dangerously low water levels and threats to the current aquatic species. Details on current regulations can be found here.

The early month heatwave was yet another ingredient in the decision for the National Park to force the announcement of no fishing. Temperatures rose into the middle and upper 90s across the region during the first week of September. Overnight low temperatures at times struggles to drip below 70 degrees. A few locations during the hottest afternoons flirted with or just managed to hit 100 degrees. Temperatures such as these are more commonly found in middle to late July into early to middle August, rather than after Labor Day.

Labor Day high temperatures nearly reached 100 degrees, creating dangerous conditions for outdoor celebrations. (WHSV)

In addition to the drought, the lack of rainfall has many begging for precipitation in any way, shape, or form. Farmers, horticulturist, and recreational specialists have been questioning when enough rainfall that can improve the drought will arrive. Unfortunately, the late summer and early fall heat did little to assist these requests. Much of the region requires 6-9 inches of rain to break the drought, while the Potomac Highlands currently require 3-6 inches to break even. Meanwhile, Page, Frederick, and Shenandoah Counties need 12-15 inches of rain. Although these are seemingly tall tasks to knock down, any rainfall is a welcomed sight.

This is how much rainfall is currently needed to end the ongoing drought, even as summer is ending. (WHSV)

Rainfall has been spotty to scattered just over a week following the Labor Day heatwave. Although several locations have seen small amounts of rainfall here and there, they are slowly beginning to accumulate. Much more rainfall is needed to make a true dent in the drought but this is an exciting start. However, some locations are still yet to see much rainfall over the last several days so there is plenty of work that lies ahead. Rainfall totals below include what has fallen from 12pm Friday, September 8th to 3pm Sunday, September 10th.

Rainfall almost a week after Labor Day has attempted to combat the effects from an early September heatwave. However, much more is needed to erase the drought. (WHSV)

Due to the recent rainfall deficits, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a drought warning for portions of the region, which will require residents to begin pulling back on any unnecessary water usage until rainfall is able to alleviate the drought. To learn more about what to do, or not to do during the drought, DEQ has provided some guidance here during these dry times.

The pattern during mid September is expected to bring more seasonable, and maybe even below average temperatures, to the region. No major heat waves are expected for the foreseeable future. However, this is the time of year where widespread rainfall often lies within tropical systems. Although no impacts are expected anytime soon from the tropics, the best source of rainfall would be consistent, light but steady showers, as opposed to any heavy precipitation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.