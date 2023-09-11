Limited Rain to Start the Week

MONDAY: Fog mixes out by around 9am. Mostly sunny late morning then partly cloudy by mid afternoon with a few isolated showers in the afternoon, mostly after 3pm. Not widespread. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and only slightly humid. Partly to mostly cloudy by evening with comfortable temperatures by sunset. Isolated evening shower. Partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing late. Pleasant overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Patchy fog early. Increasing clouds for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Still slightly humid ahead of our next cold front. An isolated shower late day but very limited coverage. Likely a quick downpour or two for beneficial rainfall. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. A few spotty showers for the evening and into overnight but not widespread. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures rising through the 60s and partly to mostly cloudy. A bit humid ahead of the front. A warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Potential for a few isolated showers and storms throughout the day with our cold front, but rain would be limited. Turning breezy with the passage of the cold front. Wind gusts to 20mph. A mild and comfortable evening with temperatures into the 60s, lower humidity. Refreshing overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures into the 60s. Sunny for the day and feeling more like fall. Not humid behind the front. Highs in the mid 70s. Crisp overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: A pleasantly cool start to the day with temperatures rising the 50s. Sunny for the day & another beautiful September day. Highs into the mid to upper 70s, not humid. A very fall-like evening for Friday night football with temperatures in the 60s, mild. Cool overnight with lows into the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool morning with temperatures into the 50s and plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny for the day with comfortable temperatures. Highs into the upper 70s to around 80 and not humid. Lows into the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: A crisp start with temperatures into the 50s and plenty of sun. Staying sunny for the day and warm but not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

