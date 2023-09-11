Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear is doing well but has long recovery ahead, family says

Emergency crews get ready to haul out a hunter who was injured in a grizzly bear attack on...
Emergency crews get ready to haul out a hunter who was injured in a grizzly bear attack on Friday.(Source: Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue/CNN)
By The Associated Press and AMY BETH HANSON
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear that bit off his lower jaw is doing well at a hospital in Salt Lake City but has a long recovery ahead, his family said Monday.

Rudy Noorlander, the owner of a snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle rental business in Big Sky, “is projected to be in the hospital for surgeries until October” after the attack last Friday, his daughter KateLynn Davis said via Facebook.

Noorlander was helping two hunters who rented ATVs from his business as they tried to find a deer they had shot in southwestern Montana, according to Davis.

They tracked a deer that wasn’t the one the hunters shot, and Noorlander spotted a smaller grizzly. He was pulling out his gun to try to scare it away when a larger bear attacked him, Davis wrote.

Noorlander’s gun misfired and he didn’t have time to grab his bear spray from his backpack, so he tried to punch the animal “in hopes of slowing it down,” according to Davis.

“Unfortunately it did not, and after the first punch the grizzly was on top of Rudy,” Davis wrote on a GoFundMe page. “The grizzly left a large scratch down his right chest, bit his arms, legs, and to top it all off, gave him as what Rudy describes as the most disgusting French kiss of his life before biting down and tearing off his lower jaw.”

One of the two hunters shot at the bear and it left the area, said Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for Montana’s wildlife department.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue team members airlifted Noorlander out of the area and a medical helicopter flew him to the hospital in nearby Bozeman, the sheriff’s office said. After being stabilized, Noorlander was flown to the University of Utah Hospital for further treatment, Davis said.

The attack happened south of Big Sky, a popular resort area about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Yellowstone National Park. The U.S. Forest Service implemented an emergency closure in the area while authorities looked for the bear.

The grizzly had not been found as of Monday, and no bears at all had been located in the area, according to Jacobsen.

The agency is still investigating, but believes the grizzly bear was protecting an animal carcass it had cached nearby.

“By all indications this was a defensive encounter,” Jacobsen said.

The mauling happened a week after a female grizzly that fatally attacked a woman near West Yellowstone in July was killed by wildlife officials after the bear and a cub broke into a house near West Yellowstone. Officials say that bear had also mauled and injured a man in Idaho in 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
Fire at Shenandoah National Park 30% contained, officials say
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Dawn Ortiz has been safely located as of 3:15...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found safe

Latest News

FILE - Fast food workers and their supporters march past the California state Capitol in...
California fast food workers to get $20 minimum wage under new deal between labor and the industry
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited Rain to Start the Week
Waynesboro fire department
The toll traumatic events can have on first responders
The toll traumatic events can have on first responders
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is headed for Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin