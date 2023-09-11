Shenandoah Rail Trail plans moving forward

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Support for the Shenandoah Rail Trail is officially on the state level. Legislators’ effort allowed up to 35 million dollars to be allocated to acquire all 50 miles of land for the Shenandoah Rail Trail.

Broadway’s Town Manager, Kyle O’Brien, exclaimed that this update opens the door to progress.

“There’s still unanswered questions of who’s going to maintain the trail. He’s going to own the trail. Those will be resolved shortly. We’ve had those discussions with the agencies. It hasn’t been resolved yet, but now that we’ve got money attached to it that’s gonna make those discussions go whole lot quicker,” Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said.

The almost 50-mile trail enjoys formal support of all nine towns (Front Royal, Strasburg, Toms Brook, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson, New Market, Timberville, and Broadway) and three counties (Warren, Shenandoah, and Rockingham) along the corridor.

Strasburg’s Mayor, Brandy Hawkins Boies made a trip out to where the Shenandoah Rail Trail will intersect the town. She believes that the new addition will not only boost tourism but also bring benefits to residents.

“We have hundreds of children that live right here in the junction and have no Safeway to get to the other end of town to our part that alone this being paved, this railroad right here will allow our citizens to be connected from one into the town to the other safely,” Mayor Brandy Hawkins Boies said.

According to the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, this project will be accomplished through railbanking, a federal program that keeps the corridor intact in case economic conditions change and Norfolk Southern or another railroad wants to reclaim the corridor and reactivate rail service. The money allocated paves the way for planning to be finalized from acquiring the land to site development.

