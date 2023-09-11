Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Shenandoah Rail Trail plans moving forward

By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Support for the Shenandoah Rail Trail is officially on the state level. Legislators’ effort allowed up to 35 million dollars to be allocated to acquire all 50 miles of land for the Shenandoah Rail Trail.

Broadway’s Town Manager, Kyle O’Brien, exclaimed that this update opens the door to progress.

“There’s still unanswered questions of who’s going to maintain the trail. He’s going to own the trail. Those will be resolved shortly. We’ve had those discussions with the agencies. It hasn’t been resolved yet, but now that we’ve got money attached to it that’s gonna make those discussions go whole lot quicker,” Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said.

The almost 50-mile trail enjoys formal support of all nine towns (Front Royal, Strasburg, Toms Brook, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson, New Market, Timberville, and Broadway) and three counties (Warren, Shenandoah, and Rockingham) along the corridor.

Strasburg’s Mayor, Brandy Hawkins Boies made a trip out to where the Shenandoah Rail Trail will intersect the town. She believes that the new addition will not only boost tourism but also bring benefits to residents.

“We have hundreds of children that live right here in the junction and have no Safeway to get to the other end of town to our part that alone this being paved, this railroad right here will allow our citizens to be connected from one into the town to the other safely,” Mayor Brandy Hawkins Boies said.

According to the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, this project will be accomplished through railbanking, a federal program that keeps the corridor intact in case economic conditions change and Norfolk Southern or another railroad wants to reclaim the corridor and reactivate rail service. The money allocated paves the way for planning to be finalized from acquiring the land to site development.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Fire at Shenandoah National Park 30% contained, officials say
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Dawn Ortiz has been safely located as of 3:15...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found safe

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited Rain to Start the Week
The Augusta County Circuit Court across the street from the Augusta County General District...
Waynesboro man charged with animal abuse appears in Augusta County General District Court
Waynesboro man charged with animal abuse appears in Augusta County General District Court
The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic (ARDC) celebrated 30 years of service to under served people...
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic celebrates 30 years of service
The Augusta County Library will be offering technical literacy classes for people of all skill...
Augusta County Library to offer digital literacy classes this fall