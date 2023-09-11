Stoney Creek hosts Freedom Fest to support Wounded Warrior Project

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Stoney Creek Resort and Campground’s annual Freedom Festival returned to honor and support Post 9-11 veterans — holding two days of concerts to raise funds and awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project. 2023 marks the project’s 20th year.

The organization helps veterans and service members with injuries and illness, both physical and mental, while serving in the military on or after September 11, 2001. Freedom Fest recognized those who served.

“All of this would not be happening if it was not for them,” said Stoney Creek Resort & Campground Co-Owner Daniel Murray. “They are overlooked so many times; we just keep this effort going and growing every year to keep the motion going forward.”

Through their efforts, the festival’s organizers hoped to raise $150 thousand.

Veteran Marine Daniel Miller has been a Wounded Warrior Project Spokesperson since 2014. He struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and a brain injury, but knows firsthand how the Wounded Warrior Project can save a life.

“I’m allowed to live a decent life,” said Miller, “I’m allowed to move forward, be happy, have a family, have a job and do all the things that I want to do. I put a uniform on 30 years ago in order to make sure that we have the freedoms that we have.”

Miller said there are many men and women who come back from war in need of healing. He is confident that the Wounded Warrior Project and Stoney Creek’s Freedom Fest will be around for a long time.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.