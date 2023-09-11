The toll traumatic events can have on first responders

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - First Responders often encounter very tragic events while on the job and that can take a toll on their mental health and well-being.

Assistant Fire Marshal David Nichols said the Waynesboro Fire Department is prepared to respond to any type of emergency. Firefighters can be exposed to very traumatic incidents such as deaths or serious injuries.

“Statistics have shown that more first responders now are taking their own life than die in the line of duty,” said Nichols.

He said the fire department educates first responders early in their career about resources that are available and talks to them about some reactions they may experience when handling a traumatic situation.

“You know these reactions are going to be anywhere from you can’t sleep, you have trouble concentrating, you are having trouble in your personal relationships, maybe you are trying to medicate through the usage of alcohol and drugs. or maybe you just withdraw and don’t talk to anyone and deal with it that way,” said Nichols.

Nichols stressed the importance of keeping an eye on coworkers as well and noticing if there are behavioral changes.

“If you have a coworker who is having a really good personal interaction at work. You then notice they start to regress or change their attitude. They become short-tempered, not eating correctly, not sleeping. Those are things we can look out for and then we can intervene,” said Nichols.

He said witnessing these events can have an immediate effect on someone or cumulative effect over their career. He added over the last 10 or 15 years, the Fire Service and first responders in general have started to acknowledge how this accumulative stress can take a toll on first responders.

“Early in my career, we referred to as Critical and Stress Management which was more of a group exercise where we would sit and review the call as a group,” said Nichols.

He said more recently there have been more one-on-one counseling called “Peer Support”.

Nichols said there was a time in fire service, law enforcement, and first responders when it was a sign of weakness to ask for help, and now it is encouraged.

While progress is being made as far as how mental health is being talked about, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done, said Nichols.

