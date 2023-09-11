Cream of the Crop
Virginia Organizing hosts affordable housing vigil in Waynesboro

Housing
By Shelby Martin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is hosted an affordable housing vigil in Waynesboro on September 9 to advocate for housing reform in the city.

The activist group works with community partners to give people opportunities for affordable housing. Virginia Organizing calls upon the city council to improve the quality of housing, prioritize renters’ rights and support first-time home buyers.

Virginia Organizing has worked for two years to bring housing issues to light for Waynesboro City Council. Andrea Jackson, with Virginia Organizing, emphasized the impact housing issues have on the community.

“We’re trying to inform people of what’s going on and say there are options. There are people out there who want to help them and are advocating for them,” said Jackson. “We want everybody to come to the table because when we talk about affordable housing, it’s about everybody.”

Jackson said one of the major issues in Waynesboro is rental inspections in the city. Jackson and Virginia Organizing have gathered stories, evidence, and support from the community to have fair inspections for all homes in the Basic City.

“We wanted to put on a vigil to show that the community is in support of the rental inspection program, as well as going more in-depth with finding solutions for affordable housing.”

Jackson said one of the most common buyers in Waynesboro are commuters from Charlottesville. She said people are often led to Waynesboro for “affordable housing and easy commutes” for people who work at the University of Virginia or other places in Charlottesville.

Jackson said she hopes the vigil will “spark” the interest of the community again and bring rental rights and other housing issues to the foreground for the city council.

“The movement continues, the work continues and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to rejuvenate and tell the city council that we haven’t stopped and we’re not going to stop until we get this passed.

Affordable housing is a recurring problem affecting communities beyond the Shenandoah Valley. Jackson said Virginia Organizing is tackling the issues in Waynesboro, but hopes housing problems are addressed around the United States.

“It’s just a nationwide issue, it’s a state-wide issue and it’s a local issue,” said Jackson. “It’s kind of interesting; how can we all come together? It’s a very complex issue. "

Jackson said that people who want to support but were not able to attend the vigil, can sign the petition.

