Virginia War Memorial hosts Patriot Day ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial hosted its annual Patriot Day ceremony on Monday in honor of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The event featured keynote speaker Karl S. Leonard, Sheriff of Chesterfield County, Va. and U.S. Coast Guard combat veteran.

This year, the ceremony recognized the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the downing of the jet aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

