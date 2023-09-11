Cream of the Crop
Virginia War Memorial hosts Patriot Day ceremony

The Virginia War Memorial held its annual Patriot Day ceremony marking the anniversary of 9/11.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial hosted its annual Patriot Day ceremony on Monday in honor of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The event featured keynote speaker Karl S. Leonard, Sheriff of Chesterfield County, Va. and U.S. Coast Guard combat veteran.

WATCH THE ENTIRE CEREMONY:

This year, the ceremony recognized the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the downing of the jet aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

