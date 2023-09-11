VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, September 8, at 7:40 p.m. on Route 643, approximately 1.4 miles north of Route 652.

A 2004 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Route 643. As the truck came into a curve, it ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment and partially overturned into a creek.

The driver, Tiffany B. Estep, 35, of Hurley, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, while a 16-year-old female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Estep was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries later that same day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.