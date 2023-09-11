VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash

Cream of the Crop
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, September 8, at 7:40 p.m. on Route 643, approximately 1.4 miles north of Route 652.

A 2004 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Route 643. As the truck came into a curve, it ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment and partially overturned into a creek.

The driver, Tiffany B. Estep, 35, of Hurley, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, while a 16-year-old female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Estep was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries later that same day.

