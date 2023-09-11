Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Waynesboro man charged with animal abuse appears in Augusta County General District Court

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro man charged with animal abuse was scheduled to appear in Augusta County General District Court Monday morning.

In June, 47 animals were seized from a property and Carl Lentz was taken into custody.

The animals are being cared for by the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

Lentz, who previously represented himself, will be getting a court-appointed attorney.

The preliminary hearing was continued. The new court date will be October 6th at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Fire at Shenandoah National Park 30% contained, officials say
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Dawn Ortiz has been safely located as of 3:15...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found safe

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited Rain to Start the Week
Waynesboro man charged with animal abuse appears in Augusta County General District Court
The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic (ARDC) celebrated 30 years of service to under served people...
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic celebrates 30 years of service
The Augusta County Library will be offering technical literacy classes for people of all skill...
Augusta County Library to offer digital literacy classes this fall