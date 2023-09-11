Waynesboro man charged with animal abuse appears in Augusta County General District Court

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro man charged with animal abuse was scheduled to appear in Augusta County General District Court Monday morning.

In June, 47 animals were seized from a property and Carl Lentz was taken into custody.

The animals are being cared for by the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

Lentz, who previously represented himself, will be getting a court-appointed attorney.

The preliminary hearing was continued. The new court date will be October 6th at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.