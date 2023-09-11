Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Writers Guild of America to protest ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."
FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America is taking a stand against “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Production on Barrymore’s namesake television show will start soon.

On Sunday, Barrymore posted a message on Instagram saying she stands in “solidarity with the strike.” However, WGA says any sort of writing done on the show violates its strike rules and that they are protesting the move.

The guild, which has more than 11,000 members, went on strike May 2.

So far, there is no word on a possible end date to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Shenandoah National Park
The Insurance Center of Harrisonburg says this is an issue because people might think they are...
MAX Insurance goes bankrupt with policies ending Sept. 21
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sidelines against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023
James Madison spoils Virginia’s UVA Strong celebration 36-35 on touchdown pass with 55 seconds left
A hangar at the Bridgewater Air Park is the home for historic aircraft housed by Dynamic...
Historic aircraft being restored in Bridgewater
memorial at Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College holds dedication ceremony for Feb 1st permanent memorial

Latest News

FILE — The twin reflecting pools, center, of the National September 11 Memorial are illuminated...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 9/11 commemorations
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited Rain to Start the Week
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia to meet Putin, Moscow and Pyongyang confirm
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer slips out of search area, changes appearance and tries to contact former co-workers