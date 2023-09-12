Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

18-year-old dies after falling out of moving vehicle, police say

Police in Kentucky say 18-year-old Jayden Beamon has died after falling out of a moving vehicle. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An 18-year-old is dead after police say he fell out of a moving vehicle in Kentucky over the weekend.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jayden Beamon fell from a pickup truck while traveling on U.S. 27 in Harrison County.

Beamon was taken to the hospital but later died.

State police have not immediately released how Beamon fell from the truck he was driving. Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with Beamon’s funeral expenses.

“If you knew Jayden, you’d know how much he touched the lives of everyone around him. It’s now our turn to give back and help,” fundraiser organizer Emily Claypool said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Dawn Ortiz has been safely located as of 3:15...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found safe
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation

Latest News

Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic Engine 611 through the Valley this Fall
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited Rain to Start the Week
Listening to America - Tree Equity
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges