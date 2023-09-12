Central Virginia escaped inmate still on the run one month later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It’s been one month since an inmate escaped from Saint Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County.

Naseem Roulack was in Greensville Correctional Center but was getting treatment at the hospital. Police say he ran off just before 6 in the morning of Aug. 12. But since then, authorities have not provided updates on Roulack’s whereabouts other than to say, “the search continues.”

“It was pretty scary. I wasn’t notified by anyone,” Henrico neighbor Blair Munford said.

Roulack has been seen running on Ring camera video in a neighborhood just around the corner from the hospital. Munford says on Aug. 12, helicopters circled her community, and there were police with dogs looking all around.

Neighbors say police have not really been around since the week following the escape, but a safety expert says that’s normal. However, Munford and neighbors say the bigger issue is the lack of communication throughout the initial search.

“I don’t know why they haven’t been looking for him anymore. I would assume that he’s far gone. But you never really know. And I would definitely feel a lot better if they caught him,” Munford said.

The lack of communication is what Cliff Lent says is the big mistake in this case. Lent is the president of M7 Solutions and a retired detective. He says he has worked on multiple manhunts and seen situations like Roulack’s.

“The police department probably will never go on record and say that the person is here or not here what I do think that we could do a better job as far as law enforcement is getting the word out initially,” Lent said.

Lent says the usual procedure is to notify residents in the area and set a perimeter for an extensive search. This also allows neighbors to follow safety protocols.

He recommends locking all doors, windows and garages no matter how safe your neighborhood is.

Munford says she locked her doors right when she heard about the situation, but at first, she was confused about why she heard helicopters because she says only those with a landline were notified of what was happening.

“We could put out weather alerts, we could put out amber alerts, there should be a function for an escaped violent felon to put out immediate notification to the community,” Lent said.

Lent also says when it comes to safety precautions, firearm owners need to understand good safety protocols when confronting a suspect of any kind because they’re on higher alert. You don’t want to confront the wrong person.

Though it has now been a month since Roulack escaped, Lent says there is no normal timeframe for police to find an inmate. He says businesses should put up photos of Roulack outside to get Roulack’s face out there and make people aware and deter him from entering or being in the area.

Residents are now wondering why the search in Pennsylvania for an escaped killer looks different, with helicopters constantly still circling, while that is not happening here.

“There’s a threat assessment of that individual. You know, this particular individual was a prior violent felon but wasn’t didn’t reach the level of murder or homicide,” Lent said.

Lent says it is unlikely that Roulack is still in this area, and the risk of an escaped inmate sticking around goes down as time passes.

“As far as being able to capture somebody that’s on the run, you want to do it as quickly as possible, especially because when they first escape, that’s when they’re most desperate,” Lent said. “They’re looking for resources. They don’t have typically don’t have contact with somebody on the outside just yet,”

Virginia State Police says it is aware of the inmate search in Pennsylvania and how that may be impacting neighbors’ concerns. It says it “wants to assure local residents in Henrico County that search efforts remain ongoing in collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement.”

The Virginia Department of Corrections reiterated the same message: “The search continues,” and could not elaborate on what that means or where that search is currently being done.

All authorities declined an on-camera interview.

“These things happen. It’s just that it’s happened, you know, in close proximity one to another,” said Lent. “People escape, they escape prisons, they escape transport, they escape hospital visits. I do think it’s an opportunity for agencies to look at their protocols and reevaluate. Are we allowing our people to work too long?”

Now, the U.S. Marshal Services is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the apprehension of Roulack. The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS tips app.

Lent says you can submit anonymously.

VADOC also says if you encounter Roulack, do not approach. Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

The description listed says, “Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5′8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. Roulack has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads ‘Marie,’ one on his left arm that reads ‘RIP Ish,’ one on his right cheek that reads ‘Cut Throat,’ and one on his right arm that reads ‘Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness’”

“Now weeks into a search, with the U.S. Marshals involved, that dramatically changes how they’re going to find this person because the marshals have resources that the local police department simply doesn’t have,” Lent said. “They have access to electronic surveillance means that, you know, most police departments don’t have. And so, they’re going to find the person.”

Roulack had been serving a 13-year sentence for a robbery and shooting in northern Virginia.

