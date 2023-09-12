Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Cignetti hoping JMU applies lesson learned from season ago in preparation for Troy

Cignetti hoping JMU applies lesson learned from season ago in preparation for Troy
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Five weeks into the 2022 season, James Madison had a perfect 5-0 record. The Dukes were fresh off a road win against Arkansas State.

In the days ahead, JMU would get ranked in the AP Top 25. Excitement surrounding the football program was high.

However in the days to come, JMU was given a wake-up call. Their next game was on the road at Georgia Southern, a game the Dukes would lose 45-38. Additionally, JMU would go on to lose the next two games.

Although it’s early in the 2023 season, head coach Curt Cignetti notices similarities in the excitement surrounding the program following JMU’s 36-35 victory over Virginia this past Saturday.

“This week can’t be a repeat of the Georgia Southern week,” said Cignetti. “We control that. We have to take control of the things that are within our control.”

Cignetti believes his group can learn from last year’s experience and not let the same mistake happen again.

“I think you always learn from the past from success and failure and use them to improve and get better,” said Cignetti.

Walker, Thomas day-to-day

Cignetti says linebacker Jailin Walker and safety Jacob Thomas are day-to-day after both players left with injuries in the win over Virginia.

Walker was in a sling on the JMU sideline in the second half while Thomas left the game after a hard collision in the secondary.

“Most of those guys we feel pretty good about and we’ll know more as the week goes on,” said Cignetti.

Fisher named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

Linebacker Aiden Fisher was named the Sun Belt Conference’s special teams player of the Week. Fisher blocked a punt in the first quarter against Virginia that was recovered for a touchdown. He also had a career-high nine tackles on defense.

You can listen to Coach Cignetti’s entire remarks from his Monday media availability in the video below.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Dawn Ortiz has been safely located as of 3:15...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found safe
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation

Latest News

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud in the tunnel prior to the game against Virginia on...
McCloud trusting process, happy to be with JMU
James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne on the sidelines prior to JMU facing Virginia on...
‘I really do feel like it’s healthy.’ Bourne hopeful for more JMU, UVA matchups
JMU men's soccer powered past Mount St. Mary's 6-0 on Saturday
JMU men’s soccer blanks Mount St. Mary’s, improves to 4-0-1 overall
Salem linebacker Chris Cole committed to Georgia on Sunday.
4-star Salem linebacker Chris Cole commits to Georgia over Virginia Tech, four others