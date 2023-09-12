Cignetti hoping JMU applies lesson learned from season ago in preparation for Troy

(WHSV) - Five weeks into the 2022 season, James Madison had a perfect 5-0 record. The Dukes were fresh off a road win against Arkansas State.

In the days ahead, JMU would get ranked in the AP Top 25. Excitement surrounding the football program was high.

However in the days to come, JMU was given a wake-up call. Their next game was on the road at Georgia Southern, a game the Dukes would lose 45-38. Additionally, JMU would go on to lose the next two games.

Although it’s early in the 2023 season, head coach Curt Cignetti notices similarities in the excitement surrounding the program following JMU’s 36-35 victory over Virginia this past Saturday.

“This week can’t be a repeat of the Georgia Southern week,” said Cignetti. “We control that. We have to take control of the things that are within our control.”

Cignetti believes his group can learn from last year’s experience and not let the same mistake happen again.

“I think you always learn from the past from success and failure and use them to improve and get better,” said Cignetti.

Walker, Thomas day-to-day

Cignetti says linebacker Jailin Walker and safety Jacob Thomas are day-to-day after both players left with injuries in the win over Virginia.

Walker was in a sling on the JMU sideline in the second half while Thomas left the game after a hard collision in the secondary.

“Most of those guys we feel pretty good about and we’ll know more as the week goes on,” said Cignetti.

Fisher named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

Linebacker Aiden Fisher was named the Sun Belt Conference’s special teams player of the Week. Fisher blocked a punt in the first quarter against Virginia that was recovered for a touchdown. He also had a career-high nine tackles on defense.

You can listen to Coach Cignetti’s entire remarks from his Monday media availability in the video below.

