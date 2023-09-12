City of Harrisonburg partners with Valley contractor for new homeless shelter center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The City of Harrisonburg is one step closer to developing the first permanent homeless shelter. City officials announced they have partnered with a local contractor for the construction of the building.

The center is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act—a federal grant awarded to Harrisonburg after the pandemic.

The projected is estimated to be completed by October 2024.

Mike Parks with the City of Harrisonburg said they are excited about the partnership with Neilson Builders, and construction will begin right away.

“We purchased an older two-story building, which is located on the site. And what we’re going to be doing here, starting very soon, is constructing an addition to that building where the shelter services will be operated. The current building that is on the property will be used for office space and needs like that.” Park said.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m., on September 14, at 1111 North Main Street.

