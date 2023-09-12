Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

City of Harrisonburg partners with Valley contractor for new homeless shelter center

The layout of how the new homeless shelter center will look, located at at 1111 North Main...
The layout of how the new homeless shelter center will look, located at at 1111 North Main Street.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The City of Harrisonburg is one step closer to developing the first permanent homeless shelter. City officials announced they have partnered with a local contractor for the construction of the building.

The center is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act—a federal grant awarded to Harrisonburg after the pandemic.

The projected is estimated to be completed by October 2024.

Mike Parks with the City of Harrisonburg said they are excited about the partnership with Neilson Builders, and construction will begin right away.

“We purchased an older two-story building, which is located on the site. And what we’re going to be doing here, starting very soon, is constructing an addition to that building where the shelter services will be operated. The current building that is on the property will be used for office space and needs like that.” Park said.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m., on September 14, at 1111 North Main Street.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Dawn Ortiz has been safely located as of 3:15...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found safe
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited Rain to Start the Week
Valley program for aging services launches new program
Valley Program for Aging Services expands Intergenerational Respite Care program
The Piper PA-12 plane went down on July 31 near 40th Avenue North while it was maneuvering in...
NTSB releases new details in Myrtle Beach banner plane crash investigation
Cignetti hoping JMU applies lesson learned from season ago in preparation for Troy
Cignetti hoping JMU applies lesson learned from season ago in preparation for Troy