Clay Obara receives national men’s soccer honor

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After scoring three goals this week and assisting on another, James Madison graduate Clay Obara has been tabbed to the TopDrawerSoccer Men’s Soccer National Team of the Week, the outlet announced on Tuesday morning.

Obara scored both goals in the Duke’s 2-2 draw with Gardner-Webb, and helped JMU improve to 4-0-1 on the season.

In the Sun Belt Conference, Obara ranks first in shot accuracy (.800), third in goals (four), fourth in shots on goal per game (1.40) and fifth in points (nine). His shot accuracy is also third in the country.

Nothing wrong with putting up three goals in two matches 🤷‍♂️@clayobara has been tabbed to the @TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week!



